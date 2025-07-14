Columbus Crew acquire French midfielder Hugo Picard

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Columbus Crew have acquired midfielder Hugo Picard from Ligue 2 side EA Guingamp, the club announced Monday.
The 22-year-old Frenchman is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.
Picard produced 10 goals and 15 assists in 104 matches across all competitions for Guingamp. He mainly features in wide areas.
"We are excited to welcome Hugo to Columbus," said general manager Issa Tall. "Hugo is a dynamic player who possesses a tremendous work ethic. His tactical acumen and ability in the final third will help continue to elevate the level of our team.
"We believe Hugo has the tools to thrive within our environment and will be able to contribute meaningfully to our club’s success, both now and in the future. We look forward to integrating him into our system and supporting his continued development as a member of the Black & Gold."
Now in their third season under head coach Wilfried Nancy, the Crew are in the thick of the Supporters' Shield race with 41 points (11W-3L-8D).
As a summer signing, Picard is eligible to debut once the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant