Columbus Crew acquire French midfielder Hugo Picard

The 22-year-old Frenchman is under contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He will occupy U22 Initiative and international roster slots.

Picard produced 10 goals and 15 assists in 104 matches across all competitions for Guingamp. He mainly features in wide areas.

"We are excited to welcome Hugo to Columbus," said general manager Issa Tall. "Hugo is a dynamic player who possesses a tremendous work ethic. His tactical acumen and ability in the final third will help continue to elevate the level of our team.