LAFC sign Colombian forward Tomás Ángel

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed Colombian youth international striker Tomás Ángel through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027, the club announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old arrives on a free transfer after last playing for Atlético Nacional. He tallied 8g/2a in 52 matches across all competitions for the Colombian top-flight side.

"Tommy is a gifted and versatile attacker whom we have been monitoring for quite some time during his time with Atlético Nacional and with the Colombian national teams," LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release.

"Tommy knows LAFC well, and we are grateful he also believes LAFC is a fantastic next step for his promising career."

Ángel was a key player for Colombia at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring five goals in 14 overall appearances. He is the son of legendary New York Red Bulls striker Juan Pablo Ángel.

At LAFC, Ángel joins homegrown standout Nathan Ordaz on the No. 9 depth chart. Dénis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera are other key forwards, while club legend Carlos Vela could return.

Building towards 2024, the Black & Gold are preparing for a regular-season opener on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).