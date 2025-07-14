New York City FC transfer Birk Risa to Norwegian club

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

New York City FC have transferred defender Birk Risa to Norwegian top-flight side Molde, the club announced Monday.

The 27-year-old Norway native joined NYCFC in July 2023 from Molde, where he previously contributed 3g/6a in 95 appearances and won two titles.

While with the Cityzens, Risa contributed 0g/1a in 62 matches across all competitions.

"We would like to thank Birk for all his contributions to the club. From the moment he arrived in New York City, Birk has been a consummate professional. His leadership on and off the field has been truly infectious, and he quickly became an integral part of our community," said sporting director David Lee.

"We respect Birk’s desire to return home and support his decision to prioritize his family, and we are pleased to have been able to finalize a transfer with Molde. This move also provides us with additional roster flexibility as we continue to strengthen the squad heading into the second half of the season."