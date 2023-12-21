St. Louis CITY sign Norwegian defender Tomas Totland

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their defense by acquiring fullback Tomas Totland from Swedish top-flight side BK Häcken, the club announced Thursday.
The 24-year-old former Norwegian youth international joins through the 2026 MLS season, with a club option for 2027.
“We are excited to bring Tomas to St. Louis after a lot of interest from European and MLS teams,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said in a press release. “He comes to our team with experience at a high level, including playing in both Champions League and Europa League matches this season. Along with his experience, he is well-rounded in both the attacking and defending phases.”
Totland has spent his professional career exclusively in Scandinavia, tallying 14g/19a in 180 matches across all competitions. That stretch includes 11 games in the Europa League and Champions League, as well as the 2022 Allsvenskan title.
Totland joins a St. Louis CITY defense anchored by reigning Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Roman Bürki and center back Tim Parker – who both appeared on the 2023 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire. Primarily a right back who can also play up a line, Totland figures to compete for minutes with incumbent starter Jake Nerwinski.
St. Louis CITY hope to build off a record-setting expansion season, in which they earned the Western Conference's No. 1 seed and surpassed all expectations. But their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut ran short, getting swept by Midwest rival Sporting Kansas City in Round One.
In 2024, head coach Bradley Carnell's team returns to action on Feb. 20 when hosting Houston Dynamo FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup.
