New England Revolution acquire Nick Lima from Austin FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- NE receive: Nick Lima
- ATX receive: Up to $300k GAM
The New England Revolution have bolstered their defense via the intra-league market, announcing Monday they have acquired fullback Nick Lima in a trade with Austin FC.
To complete the cross-conference move, New England will send up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Austin. The funds break down as $275k guaranteed GAM and $25k conditional GAM.
Lima, 29, has played seven seasons in the league after initially competing for the San Jose Earthquakes. He’s amassed eight goals and 20 assists in 195 matches, plus has nine caps for the US men’s national team (last featured in October 2019).
Lima provides much-needed experience and depth for the Revs as right back Brandon Bye recovers from a long-term knee injury and left back DeJuan Jones remains linked to a potential outbound transfer.
"Nick Lima has proven to be a dependable defender in Major League Soccer over the last seven years and has been a steady presence on the backline for both of his previous clubs," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
"With the ability to play at either outside back position, we foresee Nick making important contributions to our squad and bolstering our defensive unit in a key area for the 2024 season."
In Austin, sporting director Rodolfo Borrell continues to shuffle the deck before his first full year in charge. The Verde & Black return 2023 MLS All-Star fullback Jon Gallagher, while Žan Kolmanič is recovering from an ACL tear.
"We’re grateful to Nick for everything he contributed during his time in Austin, and as one of the club’s original players, he’ll always be an important part of its history," Borrell said in a release. "We wish him and his family all the best in New England."
Heading into 2024, New England are seeking a new head coach for their post-Bruce Arena era. They earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs and will return to the Concacaf Champions Cup in February.
Austin have retained head coach Josh Wolff after placing 12th in the Western Conference, missing out on the postseason during their third MLS season. Previously, they made the 2022 Western Conference Final before falling to eventual champions LAFC.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant