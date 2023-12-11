New England Revolution acquire Nick Lima from Austin FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

NE receive: Nick Lima

Nick Lima ATX receive: Up to $300k GAM

The New England Revolution have bolstered their defense via the intra-league market, announcing Monday they have acquired fullback Nick Lima in a trade with Austin FC.

To complete the cross-conference move, New England will send up to $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) to Austin. The funds break down as $275k guaranteed GAM and $25k conditional GAM.

Lima, 29, has played seven seasons in the league after initially competing for the San Jose Earthquakes. He’s amassed eight goals and 20 assists in 195 matches, plus has nine caps for the US men’s national team (last featured in October 2019).

Lima provides much-needed experience and depth for the Revs as right back Brandon Bye recovers from a long-term knee injury and left back DeJuan Jones remains linked to a potential outbound transfer.

"Nick Lima has proven to be a dependable defender in Major League Soccer over the last seven years and has been a steady presence on the backline for both of his previous clubs," Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.