Transfer Tracker

Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro

Biro - Austin FC - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed defender Guilherme Biro from Brazilian second-division side Mirassol, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Brazil native joins the Verde & Black through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

"Guilherme is coming off some remarkable seasons in the top leagues in Brazil," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "He adds quality and flexibility to our backline."

Primarily a left back, Biro has totaled 3g/4a in 115 matches at Coritiba and Mirassol across Brazil's Série A and Série B. He can also play in midfield.

Biro gives Austin depth as Žan Kolmanič recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last April. It also allows them to keep Jon Gallagher, a 2023 MLS All-Star, at right back.

"I'm excited to join Austin FC and to compete in MLS as the next step in my career," said Biro. "I look forward to moving to a new country, meeting the fans, and playing at Q2 Stadium for the first time."

Heading into their fourth MLS season, Austin begin their 2024 slate on Feb. 24 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Austin FC

Related Stories

New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension
Inter Miami sign Julian Gressel in free agency
More News
More News
New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Transfer Tracker

New England Revolution buyout goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík
Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro
Transfer Tracker

Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro
Connecticut United join MLS NEXT Pro for 2025 season

Connecticut United join MLS NEXT Pro for 2025 season
Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids sign Cole Bassett to contract extension
Inter Miami sign Julian Gressel in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami sign Julian Gressel in free agency
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video