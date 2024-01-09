Austin FC acquire Brazilian defender Guilherme Biro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Austin FC have signed defender Guilherme Biro from Brazilian second-division side Mirassol, the club announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Brazil native joins the Verde & Black through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

"Guilherme is coming off some remarkable seasons in the top leagues in Brazil," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. "He adds quality and flexibility to our backline."

Primarily a left back, Biro has totaled 3g/4a in 115 matches at Coritiba and Mirassol across Brazil's Série A and Série B. He can also play in midfield.

Biro gives Austin depth as Žan Kolmanič recovers from a torn ACL he suffered last April. It also allows them to keep Jon Gallagher, a 2023 MLS All-Star, at right back.

"I'm excited to join Austin FC and to compete in MLS as the next step in my career," said Biro. "I look forward to moving to a new country, meeting the fans, and playing at Q2 Stadium for the first time."

Heading into their fourth MLS season, Austin begin their 2024 slate on Feb. 24 when hosting Minnesota United FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).