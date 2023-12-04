FC Dallas sign U22 Initiative winger Enes Sali from Romanian club

Sali, 17, arrives via the league's U22 Initiative which allows clubs to sign young talent – from within MLS or abroad – at a lower salary-cap charge. Last winter, FC Dallas acquired Brazilian right back Geovane Jesus using the same roster-building mechanism.

FC Dallas have signed winger Enes Sali from Romanian top-flight side FCV Farul Constanța through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028, the club announced Monday.

Sali, who will occupy an international roster spot, debuted for Farul Constanța in August 2021 at age 15 years, 6 months and 6 days. He has since accumulated four goals and two assists in 56 games across all competitions.

Born in Canada, Sali is capped once by Romania's senior squad – featuring as a late-game substitute in a November 2021 World Cup qualifier vs. Liechtenstein.

In October, The Guardian named Sali as one of the top 2006-born players in the world. San Jose Earthquakes homegrown midfielder Cruz Medina was also on the list.

At FC Dallas, Sali joins a deep winger corps as head coach Nico Estévez's group chases a third straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip. They were the Western Conference's No. 7 seed this year after earning 46 points (11W-10L-13D), ultimately falling in Round One vs. Seattle Sounders FC.