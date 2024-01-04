Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Seattle Sounders FC legend Nicolás Lodeiro has a new MLS club, with Orlando City SC announcing Thursday they've signed the attacking midfielder in free agency through 2024 with an option for 2025.
The 34-year-old was out of contract after the 2023 season, ending an eight-season spell with Seattle where he posted 41g/80a over 191 matches and helped win two MLS Cups (2016 and '19) as well as a historic Concacaf Champions League title (2022).
A former Uruguay international, Lodeiro's 60 caps include two World Cups and four Copa Américas. He's also played for famed clubs like Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Ajax (Netherlands).
"We are thrilled to have Nico join us here in Orlando. He is a player we are very familiar with and feel fits perfectly within the style of soccer we want to play," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.
"He is a proven winner in this league, lifting the MLS Cup twice and winning the Concacaf Champions League, so he knows what it takes."
Lodeiro arrives in Orlando as the presumptive replacement for fellow countryman and No. 10 Mauricio Pereyra, whose contract was mutually terminated in early December.
He won't occupy a Designated Player spot, giving the Lions extra room to maneuver during the Primary Transfer Window should they choose to sign a third DP alongside Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda.
"We know he’ll provide valuable experience and leadership to our locker room as we look to build upon our club’s successes this season," added Muzzi. "We are very happy to have been able to sign Nico and can’t wait to get him out on the field with us."
Coming off a historic year where they finished as Supporters' Shield runners-up, Orlando begin their 2024 campaign on Feb. 21 at Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in the away leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.
Their MLS slate begins three days later, on Feb. 24, at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
