Orlando City sign Seattle Sounders legend Nicolás Lodeiro

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Seattle Sounders FC legend Nicolás Lodeiro has a new MLS club, with Orlando City SC announcing Thursday they've signed the attacking midfielder in free agency through 2024 with an option for 2025.

The 34-year-old was out of contract after the 2023 season, ending an eight-season spell with Seattle where he posted 41g/80a over 191 matches and helped win two MLS Cups (2016 and '19) as well as a historic Concacaf Champions League title (2022).

A former Uruguay international, Lodeiro's 60 caps include two World Cups and four Copa Américas. He's also played for famed clubs like Boca Juniors (Argentina) and Ajax (Netherlands).

"We are thrilled to have Nico join us here in Orlando. He is a player we are very familiar with and feel fits perfectly within the style of soccer we want to play," Luiz Muzzi, Orlando's EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.