What We Learned: Philadelphia soar to Shield lead, don't count out Colorado

New records, a switch up at the top of the Eastern Conference standings, a four-goal comeback in Hell is Real, and so much more — this past weekend’s slate of MLS games had it all.

Let's look at the latest batch of MLS matches to examine some of the most interesting things we’ve learned. And if you want to read up on the other key moments of Matchday 24 in detail, check out Matt Doyle ’ s latest.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a more dominant 45 minutes of soccer in MLS this season than the Philadelphia Union’s display in the first half of their 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

En route to reclaiming the lead in the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield race, the Union dominated their in-conference rivals. To borrow a line from Doyle’s column on Sunday night, “the Union saw their US Open Cup meeting with the Red Bulls postponed by some biblical rain, and it looks like they took that pent-up frustration and expressed it pretty emphatically this weekend in their 2-0 win in Chester.”

Now, to tweak that line slightly, Philly didn’t just express themselves pretty emphatically. No, they expressed themselves just about as emphatically as one can.

The hosts allowed a grand total of zero shots in the first half and scored a pair of their own, taking Sandro Schwarz’s gambit of playing Noah Eile as a defensive right back and shoving it right back in the Red Bulls’ faces.

What stands out to me most when I watch the Philadelphia Union — besides their team-wide sense of aggressive commitment — is the connection of their two strikers at the top of Bradley Carnell’s 4-2-2-2 setup. On Saturday, Tai Baribo and Bruno Damiani were constantly spinning off each other and interacting with the dual No. 10s to give RBNY fits with their movement.