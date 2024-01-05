Matchday

Minnesota United name Cameron Knowles interim head coach after Sean McAuley exit

Minnesota United logo generic
MLSsoccer staff

Cameron Knowles has replaced Sean McAuley as Minnesota United FC interim head coach following the latter's departure to pursue other opportunities, the club announced Friday. Knowles takes over after leading Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro side, MNUFC2, from 2022-23.

Before coaching MNUFC2, Knowles worked for the Loons as a first-team video analyst in 2021. Before that, he spent nine years coaching with the Portland Timbers (six as a first-team assistant, three as head coach for Portland Timbers 2).

McAuley leaves Minnesota after five years of service. He began his interim head coach stint late in 2023 when the club parted ways with longtime manager Adrian Heath with two games left in the MLS regular season. McCauley was previously an assistant coach with the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC.

MNUFC's search for a permanent head coach continues, as does the wait for new sporting director and chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad. The former CEO and sporting director for English side Barnsley FC was announced for the role in November, but isn't expected to touch down in Minnesota until later this month.

El-Ahmad is reportedly awaiting visa approval, with the club hopeful his arrival comes before preseason training camp begins on Jan 13.

Minnesota's regular season kicks off with a Feb. 24 road match against Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Matchday Minnesota United FC

Related Stories

USA roster: 25 MLS players called in for January camp
Messi, Henry & more: All 16 World Cup winners who played in MLS
2024 MLS Preseason Schedule and Results
More News
More News
LA Galaxy sign Japanese defender Miki Yamane
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign Japanese defender Miki Yamane
USMNT January camp: What's at stake for newcomers?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT January camp: What's at stake for newcomers?
USMNT: Why Vazquez, Steffen & more missed January roster
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT: Why Vazquez, Steffen & more missed January roster
LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper John McCarthy
Transfer Tracker

LA Galaxy sign goalkeeper John McCarthy
San Jose Earthquakes re-sign Tommy Thompson
Transfer Tracker

San Jose Earthquakes re-sign Tommy Thompson
More News
Video
Video
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
3:45

WATCH: Top bins! Best MLS free kicks in 2023
TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
5:48
Extratime

TRANSFER SEASON! Who are the most interesting teams to watch?
More Video