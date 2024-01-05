Minnesota United name Cameron Knowles interim head coach after Sean McAuley exit

Cameron Knowles has replaced Sean McAuley as Minnesota United FC interim head coach following the latter's departure to pursue other opportunities, the club announced Friday. Knowles takes over after leading Minnesota's MLS NEXT Pro side, MNUFC2, from 2022-23.

Before coaching MNUFC2, Knowles worked for the Loons as a first-team video analyst in 2021. Before that, he spent nine years coaching with the Portland Timbers (six as a first-team assistant, three as head coach for Portland Timbers 2).

McAuley leaves Minnesota after five years of service. He began his interim head coach stint late in 2023 when the club parted ways with longtime manager Adrian Heath with two games left in the MLS regular season. McCauley was previously an assistant coach with the Portland Timbers and Orlando City SC.

MNUFC's search for a permanent head coach continues, as does the wait for new sporting director and chief soccer officer Khaled El-Ahmad. The former CEO and sporting director for English side Barnsley FC was announced for the role in November, but isn't expected to touch down in Minnesota until later this month.

El-Ahmad is reportedly awaiting visa approval, with the club hopeful his arrival comes before preseason training camp begins on Jan 13.