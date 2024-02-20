Ranking all 29 MLS teams by tier for 2024

As is now tradition, my final piece of season preview coverage starts with a tip of the cap to the great Zach Lowe for the inspiration, courtesy of his Annual Tiers of the NBA opus.

These teams are mostly in the order I think they'll finish, but what really matters is the tier designation.

What follows are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings, per se, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

These are the teams that I expect to win some sort of trophy this year, be it Concacaf Champions Cup , Leagues Cup , MLS Cup, US Open Cup or the Supporters’ Shield. And Columbus will be competing for Campeones Cup on top of all that, so… yeah. These guys have got to add something to their cabinet this year or I think they’ll rightly be disappointed.

Not Columbus. When they went into a little down spell in late summer, you know what they did? They went after the ball – and committed to keeping it – even harder. And they rode that ethos straight through the playoffs and into a legendary performance in MLS Cup, where they absolutely battered an overwhelmed LAFC side. That included this masterpiece:

Is Wilfried Nancy rewriting the MLS meta? In years past we’ve seen great, gorgeous possession teams either flame out in the playoffs (2019 LAFC) or dial it back and become more pragmatic en route to winning the Cup (2018 Atlanta , 2021 NYCFC ).

Yeah man, this is just as good as it gets. I can't remember a more beautiful team goal in MLS Cup history.

Different coach, (mostly) different players, different era – so I’m not actually worried about this. I just couldn’t find anything legitimate to pick at.

My Worry: The last time we felt like that about the Crew, when they were coming off an MLS Cup win in 2020, they face-planted and missed the playoffs entirely.

I think they’ll just keep doing that, and because Nancy’s so great at developing players, I think they’ll have the depth and legs to compete across virtually every front. Add in elite top-end talent and an open-ish DP slot (they can move Darlington Nagbe onto a TAM deal and bring in another DP any time the window’s open), and this team’s kind of looking like a juggernaut-in-waiting.

The Herons made magic in Leagues Cup, then struggled down the stretch last year when Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba got hurt. They couldn’t create chances consistently and the defense was not solid enough to provide cover and grind out 1-0 wins. The magic had run out.

So they went out and brought in Luis Suárez (26g/17a in about 4,600 minutes for Gremio last year across all competitions) and Julian Gressel (annually one of the leading chance creators in MLS). And they got veteran CB Nicolás Freire, who was a rock along the Pumas UNAM backline for half a decade (and we know, based on a ton of evidence, that success in Liga MX translates to MLS success at a high level).

I understand everyone’s had some fun at their expense for the poor results during the preseason odyssey, but c’mon. Messi’s the greatest player of all time, has won virtually every trophy he’s ever competed for (only the Coupe de France, US Open Cup and Supporters’ Shield have eluded him thus far), and even with a couple of injuries already, this roster is freaking stacked.

There will be some bumps – their inability to get runners in behind was the one thing from preseason that really concerned me – but are we really betting against Messi and Suárez in MLS?

One more note: I think their roster crunch is solved with the sale of Gregore to Botafogo and the looming parting of ways with Coco Jean (and if that means Robert Taylor and DeAndre Yedlin are still around, then I’m much less concerned about getting runners in behind). Add in the possible arrival of Federico Redondo, and… yeah. I’m not going to fall into the trap of underrating Messi. There are 28 other coaches in MLS who would kill for this level of talent.

My Worry: Maybe Suárez really is broken. If that’s the case, then that puts a lot of pressure on Leo Campana, who hasn’t exactly been a pillar of good health.

The other big issue is Sergio Busquets, who has been the greatest d-mid in the history of the game when his team has 70% possession and in need of major protection when his side’s chasing. That’s become axiomatic now that he’s in his mid-30s, and a huge portion of the early season is going to be dedicated to the young central midfielders on the roster figuring out when to run for Busquets, and where.

First-Choice XI