LAFC sign Venezuelan forward David Martínez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

LAFC have signed Venezuelan international winger David Martínez from Monagas SC, the club announced Thursday.

The rising talent, who turns 18 next week, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

"David is one of the most sought-after young players in South America with an impressive amount of experience despite his age," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.