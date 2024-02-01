LAFC sign Venezuelan forward David Martínez

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC have signed Venezuelan international winger David Martínez from Monagas SC, the club announced Thursday.
The rising talent, who turns 18 next week, is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.
"David is one of the most sought-after young players in South America with an impressive amount of experience despite his age," LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said in a release.
"We are incredibly excited about David’s potential and his future at LAFC. I would like to thank our scout Pipe Altamar for his great work as well as Nicolas Fernandez from Monagas for their critical roles in the process of signing David."
Martínez has quickly become one of Venezuela's brightest prospects, starring at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup and making his senior-team debut (one cap) last June.
At club level, Martínez produced 6g/5a in 38 matches for Monagas – including experience at the Copa Libertadores. Last October, The Guardian named him to their prestigious Next Generation list (top players born in 2006).
Martínez is LAFC’s latest addition amid a squad refresh, joining Colombian youth international forward Tomás Ángel and Mexican international left back Omar Campos.
Seeking a third straight MLS Cup appearance, head coach Steve Cherundolo’s team gets underway on Feb. 24 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).
