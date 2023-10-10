What the 2023 MLS season meant for Austin FC

This is what regression to the mean looks like:

All the above data is per American Soccer Analysis, but I looked at Opta, FBRef, Sportec and a few other places, and guess what? They all tell the exact same story as the above.

Austin were extraordinarily lucky last year, both with their finishing and by almost entirely avoiding injuries. They had what I would consider to be fairly normal luck this season – in terms of injuries the center backs were hard hit, but everyone else was mostly fit – and that normal luck laid bare this team’s shortcomings in both roster construction and game model.

The roster construction shortcomings mainly exposed the lack of top-end talent on the wings and up front. The wingers varied from functional (Ethan Finlay) to unplayable (Rodney Redes), while Gyasi Zardes didn’t quite fit with Sebastián Driussi in the way everyone suspected he wouldn’t quite fit with Sebastián Driussi (both guys score their goals with one-time finishes off of box movement).

What was exposed in the game model was an over-reliance on crossing the ball and some pretty catastrophic rest defense, which is to say that for the better part of the season, every single turnover felt like a five-alarm fire headed in the other direction.

The good news is that there’s a new front office in town, as sporting director/chief soccer officer Rodolfo Borrell was brought in from Manchester City. He has already remade the scouting department and technical staff under him, and also made the somewhat surprising choice to retain head coach Josh Wolff.

An executive of Borrell’s stature wouldn’t have taken the job if he wasn’t allowed to pick his own head coach, so the fact that he’s keeping Wolff (a move I don’t dislike) speaks volumes to me.