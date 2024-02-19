Inter Miami transfer Gregore to Botafogo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Inter Miami CF have transferred midfielder Gregore to Brazilian Série A side Botafogo, the club announced Monday.

This departure occurs shortly before IMCF's highly-anticipated 2024 season begins on Feb. 21 vs. Real Salt Lake (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

"We would like to thank Gregore for all of his contributions on and off the pitch, and wish him the best in this next step in his career as he returns home to Brazil. His leadership and hard work were key for us during his time at the club," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"We are positioning ourselves to be ready for what we’re sure will be an exciting 2024 season."

Gregore, 29, served as Inter Miami's captain after arriving in 2021 from Bahia in his native Brazil. Now, the former Designated Player exits with 0g/8a in 64 matches – having missed much of the 2023 campaign due to a long-term foot injury.

Even without Gregore, Inter Miami's midfield remains remarkably deep. Spain legend Sergio Busquets anchors a group that includes Diego Gómez, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi and Julian Gressel as additional key pieces. The club are also reportedly looking to add Argentine youth international Federico Redondo.