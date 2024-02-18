2024 Season Preview Guide

MLS is Back

MLS is Back! Get set with the most comprehensive 2024 Season Preview you'll find anywhere.

Our club-by-club snapshots get you caught up on all the biggest offseason transfers, strengths and weaknesses provided by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, projected starting XIs and predicted finishes for every team.

The 29th MLS season begins on February 21 – watch every match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2024 MLS Season Previews

MLS Season Pass is available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of:

  • Every MLS regular season match
  • Every MLS playoff and MLS Cup match
  • Every Leagues Cup match**

To subscribe to MLS Season Pass, customers must update to iOS 16.2 or later, iPadOS 16.2 or later, tvOS 16.2 or later, & macOS Ventura. For all other platforms, please follow instructions on the Apple TV app on your smart TVs and devices, as well as at tv.apple.com. Learn more

Follow your favorite club

Follow your favorite club (or clubs) for a more personalized experience through the Apple TV app and Apple News.

Once you select a favorite, the club's matches will automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so you will never miss a moment. You can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever your favorite club's match is about to start.

Listen to Extratime Podcast

Twice a week, Extratime hosts Andrew Wiebe, David Gass and Matt Doyle discuss the latest news surrounding Major League Soccer and Concacaf with A-list guests that include players, coaches, GMs and journalists. Listen now

* NOTE: Eligibility restrictions and terms apply. Access will be included as part of eligible paid full-season ticket accounts. One subscription access code per eligible paid full-season ticket account, regardless of the total number of full season tickets on the account. Only the full-season ticket account owner can receive this benefit as verified through the account owner’s unique name, mailing address, email address, and payment information attributable to the account owner. One-time use only. Limited time offer. While supplies last.
** NOTE: Leagues Cup not available on Apple TV app in Mexico
