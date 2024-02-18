2024 Season Preview Guide

MLS is Back! Get set with the most comprehensive 2024 Season Preview you'll find anywhere.
Our club-by-club snapshots get you caught up on all the biggest offseason transfers, strengths and weaknesses provided by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, projected starting XIs and predicted finishes for every team.
The 29th MLS season begins on February 21 – watch every match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
2024 MLS Season Previews
- Atlanta United
- Austin FC
- Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids
- Columbus Crew
- FC Dallas
- D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy
- Los Angeles Football Club
- Inter Miami CF
- Minnesota United FC
- CF Montréal
- Nashville SC
- New England Revolution
- New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC
- Orlando City SC
- Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake
- San Jose Earthquakes
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC
- Toronto FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC
MLS Season Pass: Watch on the Apple TV app
MLS Season Pass is available to fans in over 100 countries and regions featuring live broadcasts and replays of:
- Every MLS regular season match
- Every MLS playoff and MLS Cup match
- Every Leagues Cup match**
To subscribe to MLS Season Pass, customers must update to iOS 16.2 or later, iPadOS 16.2 or later, tvOS 16.2 or later, & macOS Ventura. For all other platforms, please follow instructions on the Apple TV app on your smart TVs and devices, as well as at tv.apple.com. Learn more
Follow your favorite club
Follow your favorite club (or clubs) for a more personalized experience through the Apple TV app and Apple News.
Once you select a favorite, the club's matches will automatically appear in the Up Next watchlist on the Apple TV app, so you will never miss a moment. You can also opt into receiving a notification on iPhone and iPad whenever your favorite club's match is about to start.
Listen to Extratime Podcast
Twice a week, Extratime hosts Andrew Wiebe, David Gass and Matt Doyle discuss the latest news surrounding Major League Soccer and Concacaf with A-list guests that include players, coaches, GMs and journalists. Listen now
Subscribe to MLS Newsletters
Major League Soccer, delivered to your inbox. News, analysis, special offers, and more. Subscribe now
Download the free MLS app
With the personalized My MLS feed, a dynamic match hub and one-touch access to your favorite club, the official MLS App puts the info you care about most front and center. Available on iOS or Android