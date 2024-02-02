DC United sign Finland international midfielder Matti Peltola

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
D.C. United have filled their open Designated Player spot, announcing Friday they have signed Finland international midfielder Matti Peltola.
The 21-year-old occupies a Young DP roster slot, affording the Black-and-Red maximum U22 Initiative flexibility (three spots). He is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028.
Belgian striker Christian Benteke and Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich are D.C.'s senior-level DPs as they begin play under new head coach Troy Lesesne.
"Matti is a bright young talent who had significant interest around Europe," Ally Mackay, D.C. United's general manager and chief soccer officer, said in a release.
"… He has an exceptional passing range and vision in the midfield combined with a defensive intuition on the other side of the ball. He’s mature beyond his years on the field and will be a great addition to bolster our roster going into 2024. We’re looking forward to integrating him with the team and welcoming him to the District."
Peltola was out of contract after playing extensively for HJK Helsinki, tallying 3g/4a in 96 games for the Finnish top-flight side as they won three straight league titles (2021-23). He's featured in European competition, spanning UEFA Champions League qualifiers, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League.
Internationally, Peltola has competed in five games for Finland since debuting in January 2023.
To help complete the deal, D.C. acquired Peltola's Discovery Priority from Minnesota United FC for $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They also paid an additional $25,000 in 2024 GAM to Minnesota after signing Peltola.
D.C. United have undergone a roster makeover this winter, setting the stage for a Feb. 24 opener vs. the New England Revolution (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
