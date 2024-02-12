Real Salt Lake acquire midfielder Matt Crooks from Middlesbrough

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Real Salt Lake have acquired midfielder Matt Crooks from English second-division side Middlesbrough, the club announced Monday.

Crooks, a 30-year-old England native, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season.

"Everyone on the technical staff and in the front office are quite excited to welcome Matt Crooks to Salt Lake," interim chief soccer officer and sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a release. "Matt is a player that should fit in very well on and off the field. He brings size and veteran leadership. He has good feet and his awareness on both sides of the ball really stands out.