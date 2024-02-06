Chicago Fire sign Hugo Cuypers in club-record deal

Chicago Fire FC have a new Designated Player No. 9, announcing Tuesday they have acquired Hugo Cuypers from Belgian top-flight side Gent. He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027.

"We have been very focused on acquiring a striker in the prime of their career with a proven track record of scoring goals in a very competitive league. Hugo has been one of the leading goal-scorers in the Belgian first division over the last few seasons, and despite receiving interest from other teams, he had a very strong desire to join the Fire and help us achieve our goal of becoming one of the top clubs in MLS."