Toronto FC acquire defender Kevin Long from Birmingham City

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Toronto FC have acquired center back Kevin Long from English Championship side Birmingham City, the club announced Tuesday. His contract lasts through 2024 with a 2025 option.

The 33-year-old former Irish international is Toronto’s third offseason signing, joining Honduran international midfielder Deybi Flores and No. 1 SuperDraft pick Tyrese Spicer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin to the Toronto FC family," head coach John Herdman said in a release. "Kevin's experience will be a welcome addition to TFC’s back line. He's here to help rebuild the club and is hungry for success."

Long has 13 goals in 240 professional matches, highlighted by Premier League experience with Burnley. He’s played 17 times for Ireland, last appearing in November 2020.

At Toronto, Long would likely start alongside Sigurd Rosted or Shane O’Neill in central defense. A year ago, the club’s 59 goals against were second-most in MLS as they finished bottom of the overall table.

"We are very happy to add a player of Kevin's pedigree and experience to our backline this season," general manager Jason Hernandez said in a release.

"During his time in the UK, Kevin has demonstrated an ability to perform in some very difficult leagues, and he will provide us with the leadership necessary to reinforce our central defense. We are excited to add not only a quality player, but a quality character to our group."

The club’s first full season under head coach John Herdman begins on Feb. 25 at FC Cincinnati (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).