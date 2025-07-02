San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer named MLS Player of the Month

Thanks to Anders Dreyer , San Diego FC have their first-ever MLS Player of the Month award winner.

With 39 points, San Diego trail Supporters’ Shield leaders Philadelphia Union by just one point and have charted the best start by an expansion club in MLS history.

Dreyer’s performances helped propel San Diego to first place in the Western Conference, as they went a perfect 3W-0L-0D in June.

The Danish international forward took home June 2025 honors, posting a league-leading nine goal contributions from three goals and six assists. With that outlay, the 2025 MLS All-Star now has the most goal contributions (23) and assists (14) in MLS this season.

The Designated Player started June with his second MLS brace and an assist in a 4-2 win at Minnesota United FC, then tallied three assists in a 5-3 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC that gave San Diego the Western Conference lead.

Dreyer closed out June with one goal and two assists in a 3-2 comeback win at FC Dallas, joining Lionel Messi as the only players since the start of last season with at least three goal contributions in three straight games.

San Diego return to action on Saturday when hosting Houston Dynamo FC (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're also preparing for their Leagues Cup debut on July 29 against LIGA MX side CF Pachuca (11 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).