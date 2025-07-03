Diego Luna magic sends USMNT into Concacaf Gold Cup final

Diego Luna's first-half brace powered the USMNT, who edged past a tough underdog opponent that shocked Canada in the quarterfinals.

But Luna quickly eased fears of another Guatemalan upset, with Real Salt Lake's All-Star midfielder opening the score just four minutes in after goalkeeper Kenderson Navarro coughed up the rebound on a shot from San Diego FC's Luca de la Torre.

Luna then delivered a spectacular solo effort to double the USMNT lead in the 15th minute. The 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year skillfully controlled a long ball from Malik Tillman, shuffled past a defender at the edge of the box and fired an unstoppable effort into the lower left corner.

CF Montréal's Olger Escobar struck in the 80th minute for Guatemala to add some late suspense, but Luna's brace was enough for the USMNT to secure victory.

The US will face either Mexico or Honduras in Sunday's final at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Goals