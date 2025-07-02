San Diego FC sign Christopher McVey to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

San Diego FC have signed defender Christopher McVey to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old joined San Diego in December 2024 after previous MLS stops at D.C. United and Inter Miami CF.

So far this season, McVey has scored two goals in 20 appearances (all starts). He currently leads MLS in passes attempted (1,620) and in touches (1,796).

"Chris has been a cornerstone of our defense since day one," said sporting director Tyler Heaps.

"His consistency and presence on the back line have been instrumental to our early success. We’re thrilled to sign him to a contract extension and look forward to his continued contributions to San Diego FC."