CF Montréal sign Uruguayan striker Matías Cóccaro

CF Montréal have acquired striker Matías Cóccaro from Argentine top-flight side Huracán, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old former Uruguay youth international is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027-28. His deal uses Targeted Allocated Money (TAM).

Cóccaro has consistently scored throughout his professional career, tallying 53g/24a in 194 matches across all competitions. He joined Huracán in 2021 and was previously at Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque.

In Montréal, Cóccaro joins an attacking group that also recently added Bulgarian international midfielder Dominik Yankov. They could help ignite an attack that scored just 36 goals in 2023 as the club missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (10th in Eastern Conference).

Led by new head coach Laurent Courtois, Montréal’s 2024 campaign begins on Feb. 24 at Orlando City SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

