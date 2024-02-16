New York Red Bulls acquire Dennis Gjengaar from Odds BK

The 19-year-old Norwegian youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

"We are very excited to add Dennis to our club. He is a promising young player with a great skill set and tremendous speed," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Dennis is a great individual both on and off the field and we are looking forward to having him with us."