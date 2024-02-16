Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls acquire Dennis Gjengaar from Odds BK

The New York Red Bulls have acquired winger Dennis Gjengaar from Norwegian top-flight side Odds BK, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old Norwegian youth international is under contract through the 2027 MLS season with an option for 2028. He occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot.

"We are very excited to add Dennis to our club. He is a promising young player with a great skill set and tremendous speed," head of sport Jochen Schneider said in a release. "Dennis is a great individual both on and off the field and we are looking forward to having him with us."

Before joining RBNY, Gjengaar produced 7g/4a in 44 matches for Odds BK. He's played for Norway up through the U-20 level.

In addition to Gjengaar, New York have signed two other Scandinavian players this winter: midfielder Emil Forsberg and defender Noah Eile. Forsberg is a Designated Player.

Now led by head coach Sandro Schwarz, RBNY's new season gets underway on Feb. 25 at Nashville SC (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

