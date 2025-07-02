FIFA Club World Cup: MLS winners & losers, what we learned

MLS’s journey at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is in the books, and for this league of ours, it was a tournament of validation and, for lack of a better word, demarcation.

But if you were hoping for a 2012 Corinthians-style fairytale, or a 2025 Al Hilal-esque flex, you might’ve come away feeling slightly underfed. Each of the MLS sides hit a hard ceiling, and that ceiling was built not just by the likes of PSG and Chelsea, but by clubs from Brazil, Egypt and Tunisia. Tactically, technically and especially in defensive transition, the trio of MLS sides were good, but not ruthless and precise enough to turn advantage into goals. You can drill build-out play. You can even coach up your pressing triggers and cause real problems for some of the best teams in the world.

In a tournament that often exposes the soft underbelly of developing leagues, the MLS entrants showed backbone, won some fans, and probably over-delivered on expectations in eight of 10 outings. That matters.

Miami’s run to the knockout rounds featured two historic results and drew eyeballs; LAFC’s backline held firm throughout and helped them register a point in the final group stage game; and while Seattle lost all three games they played in the Group of Death, they looked like a team that’s been here before, because they have.

All three participants – Seattle Sounders FC , LAFC and Inter Miami CF – earned a legit amount of respect for their performance on the global stage, providing solid data that the league’s top end can absolutely hang (unless you’re facing a motivated Paris Saint-Germain in an air-conditioned building).

WHAT'S NEXT?

This isn’t a “burn it all down” moment. It’s more of a “tighten the bolts” checkpoint. All three MLS reps showed tactical maturity, structural coherence (I remain shocked that this was the case from Miami, who are so often so gappy in league play), and individual quality.

The building blocks are in place, and there were long stretches where you didn’t have to squint to see the vision: LAFC’s counter-slicing through a scrambled Chelsea defense, or Seattle’s midfield triangle closing shop against wave after wave of Atleti attackers. Leo Messi dropping deep to get on the ball while Telasco Segovia ghosted across the box to finish a gorgeous, flowing movement against Porto.

But the best teams don’t just flash; they sustain. And while that proved to be a bridge too far for the MLS sides, it wasn’t for the cadre of clubs from Brazil. They’ve become a mirror MLS should keep gazing into because of the way they’ve blended their age-old commitment to building from within (nobody takes #PlayYourKids more seriously than Brazilian sides) with a very recent commitment to going toe-to-toe with European giants in the transfer market.

That is this league’s next rung.

So, glass half full: MLS sent three teams to the Club World Cup and each played like they belonged, especially on tactical and structural levels. I remain very, very encouraged by that (I like when things confirm my priors).

But glass half honest? There’s a gap. It’s narrower than it used to be, but it’s still there and it’s still meaningful. The challenge now is what it’s always been: get sharper at the top of the roster, get deeper in the middle and bottom, and keep stacking reps in meaningful international competitions. Because the next time this tournament rolls around, the goal can’t just be to show well. It has to be to take a step forward. And you only really do that when you win.