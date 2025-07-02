San Jose Earthquakes' Beau Leroux wins Goal of the Matchday

The 21-year-old rookie ensured a point in a 1-1 Cali Clásico draw with rivals LA Galaxy via a pinpoint curler from just outside the penalty arc to open the scoring at Stanford Stadium.

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Beau Leroux has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 21, securing 34.4% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Emmanuel Sabbi (28.3%): Sabbi led Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 1-0 win at LAFC with brilliant skill, chipping a give-and-go pass down the flank, settling the return with one touch in midair and adjusting his body to finish past David Ochoa with his second touch.

3rd place, Evander (21.9%): The Brazilian maestro put his quick thinking on display, catching Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese out of position with a cheeky free kick that snuck over the line at the near post in FC Cincinnati's 2-1 away victory.

4th place, Philip Zinckernagel (15.4%): Picking up the ball at the midfield stripe, the Danish attacker split two defenders on his run into the Charlotte FC penalty box, slotting the opener into the back of the net in Chicago Fire FC's 3-2 win.