New York City FC sign Serbian striker Jovan Mijatović 

"Jovan is a clinical finisher with good movement and excellent technical ability. His strong personality and work ethic will translate well on and off the pitch and allow him to maximize his potential."

"Jovan was one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe, so it is especially pleasing that despite various other opportunities, he has chosen New York City FC as the best place for his career development," sporting director David Lee said in a release.

Mijatović, 18, is under contract through the 2028 MLS season with an option for 2029. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot and arrives for a reported $8.6 million transfer fee.

Mijatović was a rising star at Red Star, tallying 10g/3a in 36 matches for the Serbian top-flight side. He helped them complete a domestic double in 2022-23, plus has featured in six games across the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

Mijatović has shined on the international stage, scoring four goals in 13 appearances for Serbia's U-19s. Recently, that includes three goals in consecutive friendlies vs. Italy's U-19s.

"It’s incredible to be part of New York City FC. I am proud to be fulfilling one of my professional dreams at this club," Mijatović said.

" … I can’t wait to play in front of our fans, and score as many goals as possible and give them something to cheer for. Get ready, New York."

NYCFC now boast Mijatović and Mounsef Bakrar as their main No. 9 options after Taty Castellanos' permanent transfer to Lazio (Serie A) last July. Bakrar joined the club last summer, with the Algerian youth international scoring four times in 13 appearances across all competitions.

This winter, in pursuit of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return, NYCFC have also signed wingers Hannes Wolf and Agustín Ojeda as attacking reinforcements. They're building towards a Feb. 24 season opener at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).