St. Louis CITY's Roman Bürki named 2023 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Roman Bürki, after helping fuel St. Louis CITY SC's record-setting expansion season, has claimed the 2023 MLS Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year award.
Bürki, a former Swiss international and Borussia Dortmund standout, is the first player to win the award while competing for an expansion side since Zach Thornton (Chicago Fire FC) in 1998. He is St. Louis CITY's first-ever player to earn an individual MLS Year-End Award honor.
Some key accomplishments for Bürki include:
- 17 wins are the most by any goalkeeper during their first MLS season (post-shootout era).
- 42 goals conceded are the fewest of any goalkeeper to play at least 30 games for an expansion club in a 34-game season.
- One of three goalkeepers to record over 100 saves in MLS (123) this season.
- 123 saves on the year are the second-most among all goalkeepers in MLS.
- Save percentage (74.55%) is fourth-highest among active MLS goalkeepers to play in at least 20 games this season.
- First goalkeeper to produce at least 120 saves and eight clean sheets in a season since Vito Mannone in 2019.
Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, which honors the best goalkeeper during the 2023 regular season, was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results, with finalists Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati) and Pedro Gallese (Orlando City SC) finishing tied for second place.
Players
Club
Media
TOTAL
1. Roman Bürki (STL)
60.61%
70.74%
71.1%
67.48%
2. Roman Celentano (CIN)
6.06%
4.89%
3.47%
4.80%
3. Pedro Gallese (ORL)
3.03%
7.32%
4.05%
4.80%
Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winners
- 2023: Roman Bürki – St. Louis CITY SC
- 2022: Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Matt Turner – New England Revolution
- 2020: Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Vito Mannone – Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Zack Steffen – Columbus Crew
- 2017: Tim Melia – Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Andre Blake – Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Luis Robles – New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Bill Hamid – D.C. United
- 2013: Donovan Ricketts – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Jimmy Nielsen – Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Kasey Keller – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Donovan Ricketts – LA Galaxy
- 2009: Zach Thornton – Chivas USA
- 2008: Jon Busch – Chicago Fire FC
- 2007: Brad Guzan – Chivas USA
- 2006: Troy Perkins – D.C. United
- 2005: Pat Onstad – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Joe Cannon – Colorado Rapids
- 2003: Pat Onstad – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2002: Joe Cannon – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2001: Tim Howard – MetroStars
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Kevin Hartman – LA Galaxy
- 1998: Zach Thornton – Chicago Fire
- 1997: Brad Friedel – Columbus Crew
- 1996: Mark Dodd – Dallas Burn