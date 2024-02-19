Houston Dynamo sign Coco Carrasquilla to new contract

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Houston Dynamo FC have signed midfielder Coco Carrasquilla to a contract extension, the club announced Monday.
The Panamanian international's new deal lasts through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27.
"Coco is an exceptional talent, who is garnering significant international attention for his performances for both club and country over the past couple of years," Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.
"Extending Coco’s deal was a priority for us this offseason, as he is an integral part of one of the best midfields in the league and a key contributor to our recent success. We are happy for Coco to commit to a new deal as we build upon the strong foundation set last year."
Carrasquilla, 25, is entering his fourth season with Houston after being acquired from Spanish second-division side FC Cartagena. To date, he has 6g/12a in 67 regular-season matches for the Dynamo.
Internationally, Carrasquilla has two goals in 52 appearances for Panama. He received the Golden Ball award (best player) at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.
In 2023, Carrasquilla was a key protagonist in Houston winning the US Open Cup and reaching the Western Conference Final. He starred alongside Héctor Herrera, Amine Bassi and Artur.
"Last year, our team proved that the Houston Dynamo can once again be true contenders in MLS," said Carrasquilla.
"My family has called Houston home for three years now, and I look forward to working with my teammates to make our city proud of their team. We have been working hard all preseason and hope to build a strong campaign for the upcoming year."
Houston's new MLS slate begins on Feb. 24 vs. Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're also facing St. Louis CITY SC in the Concacaf Champions Cup opening round.
