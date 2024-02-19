Houston Dynamo sign Coco Carrasquilla to new contract

"Coco is an exceptional talent, who is garnering significant international attention for his performances for both club and country over the past couple of years," Houston general manager Pat Onstad said in a release.

"Extending Coco’s deal was a priority for us this offseason, as he is an integral part of one of the best midfields in the league and a key contributor to our recent success. We are happy for Coco to commit to a new deal as we build upon the strong foundation set last year."