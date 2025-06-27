PSG vs. Inter Miami: What will decide Club World Cup knockout game?

It turns out the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage was less a formality (mea culpa) and more a war of attrition.

They've come this far. They’ll need a mini-miracle to go further. They have Messi.

But much of the pre-match narrative will be less about PSG’s terrifyingness and more about Messi’s PSG past. This is a reunion loaded with subtext: an icon facing his former club on what FIFA hopes will become the biggest stage the sport has to offer outside of the actual World Cup (funny how that worked out). Millions will be watching.

They are terrifying. Ask the other Inter side in the knockout stage about them.

Lionel Messi and company will take the field against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 on Sunday (12 pm ET | DAZN.com ). They’re facing the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, Ligue 1 champions for what feels like the 20th straight year, and a team with a very real claim to the title of Best Club Side in the World™.

The Brazilian teams have shined bright; Real Madrid dropped points to Al-Hilal; Boca Juniors somehow drew both mighty Benfica and semi-pro Auckland City, and are now watching the rest of the tournament from home. And Inter Miami – sixth-place in the Eastern Conference! – rebounded from a disappointing opener against Al Ahly with historic results against FC Porto and Palmeiras, punching their ticket to the knockout rounds. They’re one of two Concacaf sides to have done so (CF Monterrey of LIGA MX are the other), and the only one of three MLS entrants to do the job.

Losing to an MLS team? Even one led by Messi? You can imagine what the critics would do with that.

Now they need to start collecting more big, international trophies to confirm their spot in perpetuity. Winning the inaugural, expanded edition of the Club World Cup seems like a great way to do that.

PSG got that Champions League monkey off their backs, finally joining the club whose door they’d been trying to batter down for a dozen years.

And yet they have probably exceeded expectations here in just getting out of their Club World Cup group. A win? It feels almost impossible to imagine.

Expectations entering the 2025 season were high. But after a promising start, the Herons have fallen somewhat short, with a prolonged slump that saw them drop from the top of the Supporters’ Shield standings and get trounced in the Concacaf Champions Cup by Vancouver . There probably won’t be a defense of last year’s Shield; there definitely won’t be a continental title.

The key was Ousmane Dembélé, who went from an injury-prone, disappointing winger with Barcelona to the best pressing No. 9 in the world in Paris. Enrique called him the MVP of the win over Inter Milan for his work against the ball, which the Italians could not handle:

Without Dembélé in this tournament – he might be back by the quarterfinals, as per reports – and with some of the games played in weather hotter than the surface of the sun, the pressing has been ratcheted down a few notches. Instead, we’ve seen PSG rely more on orchestration from Vitinha and Spanish midfield maestro Fabián Ruiz, with playmaking and goal danger coming from the wingers.

They look like what you’d expect the best team in the world to look like: fast, precise, creative and ruthless. But they’re not invincible, as Botafogo showed in a shocking 1-0 win in which PSG couldn’t quite break down the Brazilian bunker.

I do not, however, think that’s replicable with Miami’s backline composition. Botafogo won the Copa Libertadores because of their defense; Miami won last year’s Supporters’ Shield in spite of theirs.

So anyway, I’d expect PSG to try to carry as much possession as possible and count on wearing Miami out with superior talent and firepower, just as they did against a game and well-drilled, but ultimately overmatched Seattle Sounders FC side during a 2-0 win in the final group stage game.

Inter Miami CF

Miami have mostly played out of what I’ll call a 4-4-1-1 this season. What I mean by that is Messi’s nominally a forward – they’ll usually defend with a front two and banks of four behind him, so it kind of looks like a 4-4-2 – but he’s totally free to drop in and become a playmaker, or flare wide to become a winger, or even, yes, do forward things like running off of Suárez’s movement and hold-up play.