FC Cincinnati sign Czech midfielder Pavel Bucha

"His understanding of the game, ability to cover ground, and experience at the top levels of European soccer make him a valuable addition. He’s also an exceptional teammate who will fit seamlessly into the group."

"We’re thrilled to welcome Pavel to the club," FCC general manager Chris Albright said in a release.

Bucha, 25, is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He joins center back Miles Robinson and forward Corey Baird as newcomers for the reigning Supporters’ Shield champions.

FC Cincinnati have completed another offseason move, announcing Wednesday they have acquired midfielder Pavel Bucha from Czech first-division side Viktoria Plzeň.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Pavel to the club. His understanding of the game, ability to cover ground, and experience at the top-levels of European soccer make him a valuable addition." - Chris Albright Pavel reel 🔥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fAodisFtkq

A former Czech youth international, Bucha contributed 27g/21a in 163 matches across all competitions while playing for Viktoria Plzeň – including time in the UEFA Champions League. He’s had stints at Czech sides Slavia Prague and Mladá Boleslav as well.

In Cincy, Bucha could slot into their midfield alongside Obinna Nwobodo and Luciano Acosta. They’ve also brought back Yuya Kubo, while Junior Moreno remains a free agent and Marco Angulo is seeking a year-two bump.

"I am proud to finally be a part of this team," said Bucha. “I feel great and very welcome here, and I am excited about working with this group of players and coaches. I cannot wait to get this season started."

Heading into 2024, Cincy make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut on Feb. 22 at Jamaican side Cavalier FC. Their MLS campaign then starts on Feb. 25 vs. Toronto FC (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).