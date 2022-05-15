NYCFC's future is bright, Minnesota's problems are self-inflicted, Rapids finding their way & more from Week 11 

NYCFC are the defending MLS Cup champions. For the first part of the year, as they were juggling MLS regular-season play, and their CCL ambitions, and no fewer than five separate homefield debuts, they mostly did not play like it. They mostly played like a team that was logging too many miles and too many games in too many different stadiums.

Things since their CCL elimination against the Sounders have changed, and I will go so far as to say that they are now playing the best ball in the league. They only showed it for discrete segments of Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Columbus (this time home was the Bronx), but when you’re as deep, complete and experienced as the Pigeons, discrete moments of excellence and opportunism are usually enough.

Undergirding all of this is NYCFC’s approach to player acquisition, as they are perhaps the best example of a team that’s embraced the ideas behind the U22 Initiative. Their cadre of young imports – Santi Rodriguez, Thiago Andrade, Gabriel Pereira, even Nico Acevedo a little bit, and especially Talles Magno – are starting to blossom into starters and even match-winners. It happened too late to save their CCL campaign, but it’s right on time to turbo-charge what seems set to be another 60+-point regular season.

Understand that these types of acquisitions have been very, very hit-and-miss for other teams. Paying eight figures for a highly-touted South American doesn’t guarantee anything (just look at Brenner or Ezequiel Barco), but for NYCFC they’ve been crucial. That speaks, I think, to Ronny Deila’s best attribute as a coach: he clearly has a knack for getting the best out of young players. Remember, Taty Castellanos was miscast as a winger who liked doing too many stepovers before Deila got him, put him at the 9 and simplified his game.

That ability to put young players into spots where they can develop and succeed has led to wins, including last December in Portland, and it’s a very beneficial blend of a club philosophy with a given manager’s skillset.

But it shouldn’t overshadow just how good of a problem solver Deila has shown to be. It’s usually less with overarching tactical adjustments, and more often simply with how he sets his team up.

The latest example is that, on Saturday, we all got a taste of veteran No. 10 Maxi Moralez as a regista. Predictably that made it harder for the Crew to press, and subsequently much easier for NYCFC to find open space on the run.

“I didn’t see anything bad at all,” Deila said of Moralez in the Pirlo role. “I think he’s the smartest football player on the pitch, he can play any position except for maybe goalkeeper. He organized the team, he can run and on the ball he is really good. That’s one positive of playing him in that role. When he plays in the No. 10 he comes down to get on the ball, so he is often in the position. We need one more player up front to create more and now when he is down there we have something in the No. 10 or even two eights. There is more power forward, but the big thing is if he can do the defensive work and be smart in his positioning. I think he did that really well today.”

Here is the predictable thing in all of this, whether Maxi’s playing as a No. 10 or a regista or isn’t even on the field: NYCFC are still doing all the stuff that they’ve been great at for a while. As per Second Spectrum, they’re leading the league in chances created, chances created per game and expected goals. They’re second in possession and passes allowed per defensive action (a measure of how high and hard a team presses), and they’re third in xG generated off of high regains (i.e., from the press).

These are all the things that have been at the core of NYCFC’s very goodness-to-greatness since 2016. Principles of play within the system, first under Patrick Vieira, then Dome Torrent and now Deila, have shifted here and there, but underneath it all is that the Pigeons have been a team that wants the ball. They press to win it back as soon as possible, and then when they have it they use it. It’s not just about driving as fast as they can into the 18.