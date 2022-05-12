US Open Cup weather delay: Minnesota-Colorado match to resume Thursday

A lengthy weather delay has resulted in Wednesday night’s US Open Cup Round of 32 match between Minnesota United FC and Colorado Rapids being pushed back a day.

The match, which was tied at 1-1 in the 20th minute, will now resume at 2 pm ET at Allianz Field.

MNUFC took an eighth-minute lead through forward Abu Danladi, then Rapids midfielder Nicolas Mezquida equalized in the 15th minute.

But lightning, stormy conditions and persistent rain made the pitch unplayable, with match officials delaying the restart until Thursday when a Round of 16 berth is on the line.

The draw for the Open Cup's Round of 16 will be held at 8:30 pm ET Thursday evening on ESPN+’s Futbol Americas.

