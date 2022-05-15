"It's a mentality": FC Cincinnati beat Chicago Fire, keep breaking records

Cincinnati are now on 19 points, one below their entire total from a 2021 campaign that ended with their third straight Wooden Spoon finish (last place overall league-wide). They’ve also won four road games in a season for the first time since becoming an MLS expansion side in 2019.

“When [Chicago] get the goal, now at that point, they have the momentum and they had the run of play, certainly a lot of set pieces,” Noonan said. “You're looking to find a way to get out of there with a point, and as you said we weren't at our best and that's okay, getting the point on the road is always a good thing. But to be able to find a moment to get a goal and walk off the field with three points is a testament to just the mindset of the group.”