Andrew Brody caps "special week" with stunning winner for RSL against Austin FC

When it comes to weeks in the life of Andrew Brody , it’s going to be tough to top this one.

“It was a special, special moment, special, special week for myself and my family,” Brody said after the match. “It's the moment that we've all dreamed of since I joined the academy when I was 16. It's a moment that, I didn't think was always coming, but I give a lot of credit to my parents for giving me the resilience to keep going, never give up. And to top it off, the three points, that makes it feel even better tonight, honestly.”

On Wednesday, the Real Salt Lake homegrown fullback signed a contract extension through the 2024 season with an option for 2025. And on Saturday night, the 27-year-old scored a stunning winner two minutes from full time to lift RSL to a 2-1 win over Austin FC at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Brody, who broke into the starting XI a year ago, said he saw Anderson Julio making a run down the line and noticed he was unmarked as he made his way to the top of the box.

The cutback ball fell perfectly to Brody’s right foot. And he hit what he thinks is the best ball of his life first time to secure all three points for RSL, marking his first MLS goal.

"Big thing was just get it on target, put it on frame, hit it hard, hit it with confidence,” Brody said. "And next thing you know, it just went in the top bin. I mean, it's crazy. Honestly, I'm at a loss for words. Super, super special.”

Real Salt Lake rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit courtesy of an Alex Ring goal in the 24th minute. Austin FC were reduced to 10 men when Dani Pereira was sent off for DOGSO two minutes into the second half.