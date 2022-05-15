Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 3

After a scoreless first half, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the San Jose Earthquakes exploded for a combined six second-half goals, with the sides splitting the points in a back-and-forth 3-3 draw at BC Place on Saturday.

Lucas Cavallini finished out a lovely give-and-go play with Ryan Raposo to open the scoring in the 52nd minute, but after missing on a golden opportunity for a second, the Quakes got a 62nd-minute equalizer when Jamiro Monteiro got his head on a Cristian Espinoza cross.

Then, a little more than 10 minutes later, the Quakes caught the hosts out on a counter following a takeaway, with Cade Cowell finding Jeremy Ebobisse for the finish. A mere two minutes after that, Raposo beat JT Marcinkowski near-post to bring the 'Caps back level.