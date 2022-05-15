Recap: Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 3

By Phil West @philwest

After a scoreless first half, Vancouver Whitecaps FC and the San Jose Earthquakes exploded for a combined six second-half goals, with the sides splitting the points in a back-and-forth 3-3 draw at BC Place on Saturday.

Lucas Cavallini finished out a lovely give-and-go play with Ryan Raposo to open the scoring in the 52nd minute, but after missing on a golden opportunity for a second, the Quakes got a 62nd-minute equalizer when Jamiro Monteiro got his head on a Cristian Espinoza cross.

Then, a little more than 10 minutes later, the Quakes caught the hosts out on a counter following a takeaway, with Cade Cowell finding Jeremy Ebobisse for the finish. A mere two minutes after that, Raposo beat JT Marcinkowski near-post to bring the 'Caps back level.

But the Quakes came back with a beautiful team goal in the 81st, finished by Ebobisse, with Cowell and then Espinoza in the build-up. Vancouver had the last word, with Erik Godoy equalizing as stoppage time commenced, and very nearly getting a game-winner from Cavallini on a header that glanced off the far post on the final play of the match.

Goals

  • 52' – VAN – Lucas Cavallini | WATCH
  • 62' – SJ – Jamiro Monteiro | WATCH
  • 73' – SJ – Jeremy Ebobisse | WATCH
  • 75' – VAN – Ryan Raposo | WATCH
  • 81' – SJ – Jeremy Ebobisse | WATCH
  • 90'+1' – VAN – Erik Godoy | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Both teams desperately needed points in what ended up being an entertaining match that deserved to end in a draw. For Vanni Sartini’s side – without catalyst Ryan Gauld once again – this result will bring a bit of confidence in a match that had Cavallini and Raposo both playing particularly well. For the Quakes, maybe it’s time to call this the Alex Cavelo rather than the post-Matias Almeyda era, with the interim coach getting another result: He’s now 2W-1L-1D in MLS play to add to two Open Cup wins.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Lots of goals in the second half, but the chaos of the final goal was what settled the outcome.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Though it was ultimately a futile effort in which the Quakes might feel they lost two points rather than gained one, Ebobisse scored two goals, raised his 2022 tally to seven, and moved into the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead (tied with three other players).

Next Up

  • VAN: Wednesday, May 18 vs. FC Dallas | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
  • SJ: Wednesday, May 18 vs. Portland Timbers | 10:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC San Jose Earthquakes

