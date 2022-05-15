Recap: LA Galaxy 1, FC Dallas 3

Jesus Ferreira scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season to take a two-goal lead in the race for the 2022 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi and lift FC Dallas to a comfortable 3-1 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Paul Arriola added his third goal of the season as Dallas secured a first away victory for first-year coach Nico Estevez in their ninth consecutive match without defeat, the longest active streak in MLS.

All three Dallas goals came in a 12-minute stretch of the first half from a high-tempo counterattack style that gave the hosts fits.

Douglas Costa scored his second goal for LA on a well-worked indirect free kick. He becomes the Galaxy's second multi-goal scorer behind Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez's team-leading five-goal total.