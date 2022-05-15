Recap: Charlotte FC 0, CF Montréal 2

CF Montréal moved to eight games unbeaten Saturday night, earning a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Montréal notched the opener just before halftime when Romell Quioto, marked by two Charlotte defenders, sent a cross for the red-hot Djordje Mihailovic. The midfielder then netted his sixth goal of the season, tapping home from close range.

Quioto fell heavily following his squared ball and needed to be substituted with a shoulder injury after the play.

Montréal took a two-goal lead in the 67th minute when Alistair Johnston took a strike from atop the box that hit the far post before deflecting in.