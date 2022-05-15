Recap: Charlotte FC 0, CF Montréal 2

CF Montréal moved to eight games unbeaten Saturday night, earning a 2-0 win over Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.
Montréal notched the opener just before halftime when Romell Quioto, marked by two Charlotte defenders, sent a cross for the red-hot Djordje Mihailovic. The midfielder then netted his sixth goal of the season, tapping home from close range.
Quioto fell heavily following his squared ball and needed to be substituted with a shoulder injury after the play.
Montréal took a two-goal lead in the 67th minute when Alistair Johnston took a strike from atop the box that hit the far post before deflecting in.
Sebastian Breza denied a Charlotte comeback and confirmed his first clean sheet of the year by blocking a strike from distance from Harrison Afful in the 88th minute.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: CF Montréal are looking like a force to be reckoned with early this season. Wilfried Nancy’s squad added an eighth game to their club-record unbeaten streak. Charlotte were stunned right before halftime after Andre Shinyahiki had struck the post in the first half. With the loss, Charlotte snapped a four-game winning streak at home.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Romell Quioto had two Charlotte defenders marking him but still set up Djordje Mihailovic's opener.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Djordje Mihailovic is a man on a mission this season. The midfielder scored his sixth goal of the campaign in Charlotte and also has four assists to account for in his last nine games.
Next Up
- CLT: Sunday, May 22 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC | 5:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
- MTL: Wednesday, May 18 at Nashville SC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports in Canada)