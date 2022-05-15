Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Luquinhas' 66th-minute equalizer ensured that the New York Red Bulls remain unbeaten on the year away from Red Bull Arena, as they battled the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park on Saturday evening.
The Union scored first after a brilliant give-and-go between Sergio Santos and Daniel Gazdag produced Gazdag's sixth goal of the season to stake a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.
The Red Bulls, meanwhile, were forced to play down a man from the 55th minute on when Dylan Nealis was sent off after his second yellow card of the evening. They weathered multiple Philadelphia scoring opportunities before Luquinhas pulled the match level with less than 25 minutes remaining.
With 10 minutes to go, Julian Carranza appeared to put the eventual match-winner home for Philadelphia after Carlos Coronel made a terrific save on a Cory Burke header. Video Review, though, ruled that Carranza was offside on the initial Burke header and the match ultimately ended in a draw.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Credit to the 10-man Red Bulls for keeping their heads up and continuing to push forward in the attack despite the sending-off of Nealis 10 minutes into the second half. It’s clearly points dropped on the Philadelphia side given the lengthy time they spent playing up a man, and they’ll be without standout midfielder Jose Martinez for Wednesday’s match against Inter Miami CF due to yellow-card accumulation.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Union thought that they had a possible winning goal in the 80th minute through Carranza after an initial masterful stop by Coronel, only to see the would-be winner disallowed.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: It’s Luquinhas. He had the goal to put an undermanned Red Bulls side back on level terms and may have had a look at a second as RBNY improved to 7-0-1 away from home in 2022 across all competitions.
Next Up
- PHI: Wednesday, May 18 vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- RBNY: Wednesday, May 18 vs. Chicago Fire FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)