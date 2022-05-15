Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, New York Red Bulls 1

Luquinhas ' 66th-minute equalizer ensured that the New York Red Bulls remain unbeaten on the year away from Red Bull Arena, as they battled the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw at Subaru Park on Saturday evening.

The Union scored first after a brilliant give-and-go between Sergio Santos and Daniel Gazdag produced Gazdag's sixth goal of the season to stake a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

The Red Bulls, meanwhile, were forced to play down a man from the 55th minute on when Dylan Nealis was sent off after his second yellow card of the evening. They weathered multiple Philadelphia scoring opportunities before Luquinhas pulled the match level with less than 25 minutes remaining.