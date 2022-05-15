Recap: NYCFC 2, Columbus Crew 0

Magno received a feed from Santi Rodriguez , took a touch to free himself from Crew fullback Steven Moreira and fired a low left-footed shot through traffic and inside the far post to give NYCFC the lead inside nine minutes.

Castellanos put the match away in the 59th minute, played behind the Crew defense by a Maxi Moralez long ball before chipping an onrushing Eloy Room to move within a goal of the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead.