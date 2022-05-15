Recap: Portland Timbers 7, Sporting Kansas City 2

Sebastian Blanco and Nathan Fogaça each had second-half braces and the Portland Timbers set a club record for goals scored in an MLS match, defeating Sporting Kansas City 7-2 at Providence Park on Saturday evening.

The win ended a five-match winless streak for Portland across all competitions (0W-2L-3D), while SKC were sent to their seventh straight non-winning result in league play (0W-4L-3D).

After Bill Tuiloma's set-piece header gave Portland a 1-0 lead inside of 15 minutes, it was doubled just seconds into the second half. Cristhian Paredes chipped a ball into the scoring area to Blanco, who struck it past SKC goalkeeper Tim Melia to open his account in 2022.

Blanco would later get his second in the 52nd minute, completing his double as the Timbers made it 3-0. Fogaça then added a fourth for Portland on his first-team debut just minutes later, later finishing off his own brace to restore the Timbers' four-goal lead after Johnny Russell ended Portland's shutout hopes in the 57th minute.