San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Diego FC: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

The new kids in town, San Diego FC, take their first-ever trip to San Jose this weekend, making their Bay Area bows against the San Jose Earthquakes for our Matchday 29 clash at PayPal Park (7 pm ET).

The hosts are looking for the same. Bruce Arena has done good work trying to reboot the Quakes during his first year in charge, but they are still a chaos engine at times.

San Diego have figured things out as quickly as any expansion team in MLS history, and currently lead the Western Conference with 49 points. They’ve exhibited a level of tactical clarity that's remarkable in any side, let alone an expansion team.

They are much-improved over last year, of course, but that won’t matter much to them if they don’t get across the finish line in the final whistle blows on Decision Day two months from now. And it’d be nice, to boot, if they managed to climb into eighth place – because that would mean they host the Wild Card game, and that would be the first-ever postseason game at PayPal.

Points. That’s the whole thing now for the Quakes, who are desperately trying to claw their way back into the playoffs after last year’s Wooden Spoon disappointment.

Only two expansion sides have ever won a trophy. No expansion team has ever won the Shield in their debut season.

Judd is not a particularly complicated forward, but he’s a dangerous one because of how single-minded he is about being in goal-scoring positions and putting maximum pressure on opposing backlines with his movement and effort. If the Quakes need a goal in the second half, you can bet Judd will be sent on to sniff one out.

Two of the last three goals have come at a “90+X” time for the Quakes, getting San Jose a win against Vancouver last weekend and a point against the Timbers in Portland.

The 26-year-old Cali boy has some Goonie genes, with five goals in 690 minutes this year.

San Diego: How much will they miss Milan Iloski?

Listen, any real criticism of the expansion boys is nitpicking… HOWEVER, nitpicking is par for the course when you’re a true Supporters’ Shield contender (the favorite, according to my MLS Season Pass colleague Dax McCarty).

I have but one personnel concern (probably too big a word) with San Diego: center forward.

Against Sporting KC, Onni Valakari played up top – on the lineup sheet at least, as he frequently drops deeper as a creative fulcrum in midfield to let Dreyer and Chucky Lozano find space in wide areas and challenge the depth behind opposing backlines – but, as technically brilliant as he is, the Finland international has just four goals in 26 MLS matches. Tomás Ángel battles his you-know-what off, but the box-score production (3g/2a) hasn’t been there. Marcus Ingvartsen hasn’t played since June because of injury.

Which brings us back to Iloski, who was a human microwave for head coach Mikey Varas: 10 goals in 471 minutes before his loan was terminated and he signed permanently with the Philadelphia Union, for whom he scored in a Union US Open Cup win on Wednesday.

Iloski scored in six games for San Diego. They won five of those games, 15 critical points in the race for the Shield and playoff seeding. Far fewer points will decide the Shield. What happens when the vast majority of the goalscoring load is on Lozano and Dreyer’s backs? Will San Diego have a third goal threat that flips a couple of results their way down the stretch?