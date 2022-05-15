Recap: Atlanta United 2, New England Revolution 2

Thiago Almada and Adam Buksa stylishly got their teams on board in the first half and made second-half contributions to bring Atlanta United and the New England Revolution to a 2-2 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The first indication of a duel between Almada and Arsenal-bound goalkeeper Matt Turner came in the 11th minute, when Almada bent a free kick just outside the 18 that Turner had to dive to expertly save. Four minutes later, Almada hit a stunning shot from the same neighborhood toward the opposite post, and Turner couldn't save that one.

Buksa, however, had designs of his own to write himself into the match's narrative. He scored in the 30th minute – extending his goalscoring streak to five matches, not counting his brace in the Revs' US Open Cup win over FC Cincinnati midweek. That goal was assisted, not surprisingly, by Carles Gil.

Buksa then doubled his and the Revs' tally in the 55th minute, collecting a lofted switch from a free-ranging Sebastian Lletget and staying just onside of defender Alan Franco, converting his chance with conviction. But then Almada combined with Luiz Araujo to get the train whistle sounding again in MBS, with Araujo collecting Almada's chip pass before finishing above Turner.