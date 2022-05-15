Recap: Houston Dynamo FC 2, Nashville SC 0

Adalberto Carrasquilla and Darwin Quintero scored to lift 10-man Houston Dynamo FC past Nashville SC 2-0 at PNC Stadium Saturday evening.
After Adam Lundqvist was shown a red card for a sliding challenge in the first half with Houston already leading 1-0, Fafà Picault was taken down in the box by Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis in the 52nd minute, earning a penalty for the home side. Up stepped Quintero, who calmly sent Willis the other way to make it 2-0 for the Dynamo.
Houston opened the scoring through Carrasquilla in the 15th minute. The 23-year-old midfielder finished off a pinpoint play from the Dynamo, eventually pouncing on a rebound for his first goal of the season.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It's a massive three points for Paulo Nagamura's Houston Dynamo, who showed a tremendous amount of heart to prevail while being down a man the majority of the match. The victory snaps a three-game losing streak for the Dynamo, who jump into sixth place in the Western Conference. For Nashville, meanwhile, their inconsistent start to the year continues. Predictably, the visitors dominated possession with an extra player on the pitch, but they couldn't take advantage – finishing the game with just two shots on target – and will be left frustrated to leave PNC Stadium with no points.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Adam Lundqvist's red card in the 35th minute left the Dynamo frustrated with the decision. Ramy Touchan's initial call was upheld following Video Review.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Darwin Quintero. Houston's offense runs through the 34-year-old Colombian – and Saturday was no different. He was crucial in holding up play and led all players with 1.04 xG+xA.
Next Up
- HOU: Wednesday, May 18 vs. Seattle Sounders FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Wednesday, May 18 vs. CF Montréal | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports in Canada)