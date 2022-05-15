CF Montréal "trust the process" and sit atop Eastern Conference standings

The Landon Donovan MLS MVP case for midfielder Djordje Mihailovic only continues to grow, as his 45th-minute opener marked his sixth goal of the young campaign. The US men’s national team hopeful scored in back-to-back games for the first time in his MLS career, which began in 2017 as a Chicago Fire FC homegrown player.

The win was put on ice when defender Alistair Johnston picked out the far corner in the 67th minute, his first goal in CFM colors since an offseason trade from Nashville SC . It was Johnston’s 50th MLS start, reinforcing the Canadian international’s importance.

“As a soccer player, you want to play in these kinds of games even if it’s an away game,” Mihailovic said. “When the crowd is there, 30,000 people in the stands, it gives us energy as well. We didn’t really change too many things. There were a couple tweaks in our shape, but we go into every game the same like we’ve been doing, with the same mentality. The things that have been changing, we don’t want to change that just because we’re playing away in front of a bunch of people.”