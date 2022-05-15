Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, Minnesota United FC 1

Cristian Roldan 's second-half wonder strike proved to be the winner Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, giving Seattle Sounders FC a much-needed 3-1 win over Minnesota United FC .

Roldan's 74th-minute strike capped off a comeback win for Seattle in their home return after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title. The midfielder collected a loose pass at the top of the box, taking a single touch before unleashing an unstoppable shot to the top corner past a helpless Dayne St. Clair.

Roldan played a crucial part in Seattle's first goal as well, running onto a through ball from Albert Rusnak and earning a penalty, which Raúl Ruidíaz dispatched with authority. Robin Lod had put the Loons ahead in the 34th minute, pouncing on a missed clearance from Nouhou before finishing from close range.