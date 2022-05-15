Recap: Seattle Sounders FC 3, Minnesota United FC 1

Cristian Roldan's second-half wonder strike proved to be the winner Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, giving Seattle Sounders FC a much-needed 3-1 win over Minnesota United FC.
Roldan's 74th-minute strike capped off a comeback win for Seattle in their home return after winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions League title. The midfielder collected a loose pass at the top of the box, taking a single touch before unleashing an unstoppable shot to the top corner past a helpless Dayne St. Clair.
Roldan played a crucial part in Seattle's first goal as well, running onto a through ball from Albert Rusnak and earning a penalty, which Raúl Ruidíaz dispatched with authority. Robin Lod had put the Loons ahead in the 34th minute, pouncing on a missed clearance from Nouhou before finishing from close range.
Nico Lodeiro capped off the result in second-half stoppage time, finishing a trademark Sounders counterattack with an emphatic left-footed finish to secure all three points.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Is Seattle's CCL hangover officially over? Their return to Lumen Field turned into their first MLS win in three attempts, which ironically also came against Minnesota back in early April. With a first-choice and rested lineup, Seattle's second-half performance looked like the Seattle that beat Pumas just 11 days ago. Minnesota, on the other hand, have lost their last three league matches. Down to 10th place in the Western Conference, Adrian Heath's side is trending in the opposite direction.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Cristian Roldan earned a penalty kick just four minutes into the second half. The Sounders had plenty of chances in the first half and couldn't convert. An opportunity from the penalty spot was all they needed to open the floodgates.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Could it be anyone other than Cristian Roldan? The US international earned a penalty, scored the winner and assisted the insurance goal, an all-around elite performance.
Next up
- SEA: Wednesday, May 18 at Houston Dynamo FC | 8:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIN: Wednesday, May 18 vs. LA Galaxy | 8:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)