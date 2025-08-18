San Diego FC move closer to MLS history, take Supporters' Shield lead

History is calling.
Expansion side San Diego FC took the Supporters' Shield lead for the first time this season with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at the San Jose Earthquakes during Matchday 29's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
With 52 points on the year and just seven matches remaining, the Western Conference leaders are narrowly ahead of Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati on the goal differential tiebreaker.
"We maintained our calm, and boy, these guys don't give up. This team is a team full of guys who – they just don't have 'give up' in them," head coach Mikey Varas said postgame.
"That's when special things can happen because you can maintain calm and say, 'Hey, we're still gonna go after this game.'"
History on the horizon
In addition to moving atop the league table, San Diego's sixth consecutive road victory put the newcomers within striking distance of expansion history. The Chrome-and-Azul are one victory away from tying the expansion record for wins (17 by St. Louis CITY SC in 2023) and five points off the expansion points record (57 by LAFC in 2018).
Most importantly, they're now in pole position to become the first-ever expansion team to lift the Supporters' Shield during their debut season.
"It would be huge. I think we all dreamed about it," striker Marcus Ingvartsen said of possibly lifting the trophy.
"But to be in this position now this far, I think we have shown some great football throughout the whole season, and really been making our steps in this league. We definitely plan to continue that, and to finish first."
San Diego's secret sauce? They've scored more second-half goals than any other team (30), helping them take as many points from losing positions as anyone this season (17).
"When you make as many come-from-behind wins as this group has, it shows that this group has a fighting spirit in 'em and that's fundamentally the base of who we are," Varas pointed out.
MVP moment
In search of a game-winning goal, Anders Dreyer stepped up again. The Danish winger regained the top spot on the MLS goal contribution charts (30) with his 13th goal of the season.
"We stay humble and we keep fighting every weekend," said Dreyer. "Today was not that pretty, but we get three points and I think that shows a top team. It was not a top performance, but the way we worked after we went behind 1-0, we still believed. What a comeback."
Dreyer is now one goal contribution ahead of reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi (29), and he celebrated in style with the SDFC traveling support.
"I think that the goal celebration for him is fantastic because it shows something important, which is all of those Frontera folks, they're on our team, and we recognize what they do for us, because we're not playing this game in isolation," noted Varas.
"We got 11 guys playing on the field. We got another nine guys on the bench. We're giving good energy, we got a coaching staff, we got a support staff, and then we got Frontera SD up there, just bringing the energy all the time. And all of that is what makes us the team and the family that we are.”
Back in action
Scoring San Diego's first and assisting Dreyer's winner in the final minutes, Ingvartsen was back with a bang off the bench at PayPal Park. The veteran was expected to be their main striker this season, but has been hampered by injuries.
"What a welcome back for Marcus," said Varas. "I think that's perfect for a No. 9 to get on the scoresheet. Such an important finish. Such an important presence. He's been dealing with a lot of adversity this season, but he's a great leader and a great person, and he's got a lot of talent, so we're all just really happy for him."
Despite the limited role, Ingvartsen has produced 2g/1a in seven MLS games.
"A goal and an assist in 25 minutes; he’s a good player," praised Dreyer. "He’s been out for a long time, and I think he’s very hungry to show himself."
San Diego will be equally hungry to maintain their first-place position when they return home next Saturday to host the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).