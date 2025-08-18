San Diego FC move closer to MLS history, take Supporters' Shield lead

"That's when special things can happen because you can maintain calm and say, 'Hey, we're still gonna go after this game.'"

"We maintained our calm, and boy, these guys don't give up. This team is a team full of guys who – they just don't have 'give up' in them," head coach Mikey Varas said postgame.

With 52 points on the year and just seven matches remaining, the Western Conference leaders are narrowly ahead of Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati on the goal differential tiebreaker.

Expansion side San Diego FC took the Supporters' Shield lead for the first time this season with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory at the San Jose Earthquakes during Matchday 29's edition of Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

"When you make as many come-from-behind wins as this group has, it shows that this group has a fighting spirit in 'em and that's fundamentally the base of who we are," Varas pointed out.

San Diego's secret sauce? They've scored more second-half goals than any other team (30), helping them take as many points from losing positions as anyone this season (17).

"But to be in this position now this far, I think we have shown some great football throughout the whole season, and really been making our steps in this league. We definitely plan to continue that, and to finish first."

"It would be huge. I think we all dreamed about it," striker Marcus Ingvartsen said of possibly lifting the trophy.

Most importantly, they're now in pole position to become the first-ever expansion team to lift the Supporters' Shield during their debut season.

In addition to moving atop the league table, San Diego's sixth consecutive road victory put the newcomers within striking distance of expansion history. The Chrome-and-Azul are one victory away from tying the expansion record for wins (17 by St. Louis CITY SC in 2023) and five points off the expansion points record (57 by LAFC in 2018).

The skill from Franco Negri, the finish from Marcus Ingvartsen. 🤌 What an equalizer for @sandiegofc ! pic.twitter.com/DvhPwQCvTZ

MVP moment

In search of a game-winning goal, Anders Dreyer stepped up again. The Danish winger regained the top spot on the MLS goal contribution charts (30) with his 13th goal of the season.

"We stay humble and we keep fighting every weekend," said Dreyer. "Today was not that pretty, but we get three points and I think that shows a top team. It was not a top performance, but the way we worked after we went behind 1-0, we still believed. What a comeback."

Dreyer is now one goal contribution ahead of reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Lionel Messi (29), and he celebrated in style with the SDFC traveling support.

"I think that the goal celebration for him is fantastic because it shows something important, which is all of those Frontera folks, they're on our team, and we recognize what they do for us, because we're not playing this game in isolation," noted Varas.