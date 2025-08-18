Thomas Müller shows quality in memorable Vancouver Whitecaps debut

"I think he has a high football IQ, so he understands where to position himself and also which spaces to attack. And of course, he's been here for three days. We just want to get him in, integrated into the team as fast as possible, and I think that he has done very well since he came to training sessions. Then tonight, I was very happy with what I saw."

"There's, of course, high expectations for a player like Thomas coming here to MLS, playing for Vancouver Whitecaps," said head coach Jesper Sørensen. "First and foremost, it's about blending in together with his teammates. I think he did very well.

Bayern Munich and Germany legend Thomas Müller became the latest global superstar to make his MLS debut, featuring in the Whitecaps' 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo FC at a sold-out BC Place on Sunday night.

"I think that has been very positive and people are excited about the Vancouver Whitecaps, and I think that's great. Of course, a great atmosphere, and they really cheered us on."

"There has been great excitement around us, and I think it's been amazing, of course, due to Thomas coming in," said Sørensen.

After spending 25 years at Germany's most accomplished club, the biggest signing in Vancouver history came off the bench in the 61st minute, creating a memory 'Caps fans will never forget.

Natural leader

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner similarly took notice of the raucous support when he hit the back of the net mere minutes after stepping onto the pitch.

However, the offside flag spoiled a dream debut for the Bundesliga icon.

"The moment when I scored the goal, it was amazing," said Müller. "The noise in the stadium and then also the reaction of my teammates, it was a great start for me."

"Unfortunate for him," Sørensen said with a smile. "It could have been like a magic moment, as I said, with him scoring the goal, just coming on the pitch, but a narrow offside. That's what can happen in football, but I was quite happy with this performance."

Potentially the most noticeable aspect of the 35-year-old's debut (aside from his disallowed goal) was his immediate on-field leadership of a young Whitecaps team.

"That is a natural behavior of [mine]," Müller said. "If I'm on the pitch, I try to organize my own position first, but when I see something that I think is good for the team, to adapt about positioning or intensity or passing gaps, then I will communicate with my teammates directly.