Son Heung-Min delivers assist for LAFC in first MLS start

Son Heung-Min needed just one start to be a game-winning difference-maker for LAFC.
With a standout performance in just his second Black & Gold appearance, his first from the opening whistle, the superstar South Korean international registered his first MLS assist in Saturday's 2-0 win at the New England Revolution.
“I’m enjoying every single day, every single second,” the Tottenham Hotspur legend said in a post-match interview on MLS Season Pass.
“Especially when you win away from home, it feels even better. I am enjoying every single moment.”
Instant impact
Son's start to life in MLS has been quick and impactful.
The league-record signing earned minutes off the bench last week in his debut at Chicago Fire FC, looking lively and winning a penalty kick to help LAFC take a 2-2 draw from SeatGeek Stadium.
“He brings a smile to work every day, which I find very important in my work,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said of the 33-year-old. “You get a happy player, a highly motivated player, a good communicator with the group.
"... And on top of that, you’re getting his technical ability, his speed, his finishing, and the experience he’s built over all these years. We are delighted to have him."
Big-time display
Those qualities were on full display at Gillette Stadium, where Son was involved in both LAFC goals and nearly scored his first MLS goal on several occasions.
His high pressing allowed Mark Delgado to open the score with a 51st-minute golazo.
Then, deep into second-half stoppage time, Son selflessly dished it off to fellow summer acquisition Mathieu Choinière to put the game away.
“Sonny has been a great addition to the team. He brings fresh energy, he’s lively, and he’s always motivating the boys,” said Delgado.
Final sprint
As the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff race heats up, fifth-place LAFC are just a point off a top-four spot in the Western Conference, with games in hand on all four teams above them.
With 10 games remaining, the Black & Gold end their three-match road trip on Aug. 23 at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), looking for another positive result to set the tone for a busy sprint to Decision Day.
“The vibe in the team is just positive," said Choinière. "... It’s fun to wake up and go train.
“For the last stretch, staying positive like this brings us good energy. We’re in a good place.”