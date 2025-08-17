Son Heung-Min delivers assist for LAFC in first MLS start

Son Heung-Min needed just one start to be a game-winning difference-maker for LAFC .

“Especially when you win away from home, it feels even better. I am enjoying every single moment.”

“I’m enjoying every single day, every single second,” the Tottenham Hotspur legend said in a post-match interview on MLS Season Pass.

With a standout performance in just his second Black & Gold appearance, his first from the opening whistle, the superstar South Korean international registered his first MLS assist in Saturday's 2-0 win at the New England Revolution .

Instant impact

Son's start to life in MLS has been quick and impactful.

The league-record signing earned minutes off the bench last week in his debut at Chicago Fire FC, looking lively and winning a penalty kick to help LAFC take a 2-2 draw from SeatGeek Stadium.

“He brings a smile to work every day, which I find very important in my work,” LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo said of the 33-year-old. “You get a happy player, a highly motivated player, a good communicator with the group.