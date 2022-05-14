Recap: Toronto FC 0, Orlando City SC 1

Kyle Smith's injury-time winner helped Orlando City SC defeat Toronto FC 1-0 in dramatic fashion at BMO Field Saturday afternoon.
With the Eastern Conference game on the verge of finishing scoreless, Smith headed home Alexandre Pato's corner kick at the near post in the 92nd minute to give Orlando the late winner. The goal was the 30-year-old defender's first of the season.
Goals
- 90'+2' – ORL – Kyle Smith | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: For the second-straight game, Toronto FC were within moments of keeping their first clean sheet of the season, but instead they're staring down a fifth-straight defeat. TFC, who were missing eight first-team regulars for the third game in a row, have now gone scoreless in three straight. For Orlando, they looked to be content with just a point on the road, but they'll be thrilled to come away with all three. Oscar Pareja’s men will wrap up their three-game MLS road trip next weekend against Austin FC.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Kyle Smith's winner shattered the hearts of Toronto FC's faithful at BMO Field.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Orlando's Mauricio Pereyra. The Uruguayan midfielder led all players with five chances created and an 84.3% passing accuracy.
Next Up
- TOR: Saturday, May 21 at D.C. United | 4 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TSN in Canada)
- ORL: Sunday, May 22 at Austin FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)